Bad weather to continue as Met Eireann issues two national alerts for tomorrow

11 February 2018

The current spell of bad weather shows no sign of letting up as Met Eireann has issued another two national weather alerts this evening.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in place for the entire country from 8pm this evening until 8am tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann warns that scattered snow and hail showers will occur through the night with Ulster and Connacht worst affected.

The forecasters expects ice on untreated roads and footpaths across the country.

Gardai have urged people to allow extra time for journeys in the morning.

A separate Status Yellow alert is in place for wet and windy weather on Monday.

The spell of bad weather will sweep eastwards over the country during Monday evening and night.

Along with a risk of thundery downpours, gusts between 90 and 110 km/h are likely to occur in Atlantic, southern and later eastern coastal areas for a time.

Additional accumulations of snow are also likely during the period.

