Bank of Ireland apologises as debit card problem resolved

21 June 2018

Bank of Ireland has apologised for any inconvenience caused after some customers reported problems using debit cards and ATMs.

The problems affected some people when trying to withdraw cash, and those using their cards for point of sale transactions.

Confirming that the problem had been resolved, the bank posted on social media saying: “We’re confirming all of our Visa debit cards are now working normally for all point of sale chip & pin transactions and for withdrawals at all ATMs.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Bank of Ireland said that the issue did not seem to affect credit cards and that Bank of Ireland cards were working at Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank ATMs.

