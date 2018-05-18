A survey conducted by Beat 102-103 has found that 78% of respondents intend to vote yes, while 15% intend to vote no.

300 people had responded to the survey before it was closed.

The results of the survey saw that 78% of respondents intend to vote yes – or 234 people of 300.

On the no side, 15% of people said that they intend to vote no, a total of 45 people.

There was a small number of people who were undecided – just 2.3%.

There were also very small numbers who said they were either not comfortable saying, not registered or not voting and they made up the remaining 4.67%.

Meanwhile, 97% of respondents are aware of the date of the referendum, the 25th of May.

92% of you are registered to vote, with 6% not registered. 92% of you intend to use your vote, with just over 7% saying you won’t vote.

We asked a question about whether abortion would be free of charge if it were to pass. There seemed to be a little confusion on that issue, with 67% of you saying it will be and over 32% saying it won’t.

The answer to this is not fully clear. It is expected that the procedure would be made available in the public health service, which would mean that women would still have to pay in order to visit a doctor, or a clinic, unless they have a medical card. They would also have to pay for the pills unless they have a medical card.

There was also some confusion over whether a GP would be able to refuse, if the legislation came into place – The answer is that the right to ‘conscientious objection’ for medical and nursing personnel is provided for in the policy paper.

If you would like to be better informed ahead of voting next Friday, all five episodes of our Spotlight on the Referendum series are as a podcast below:

