Drivers are being warned not to park or drive in cycle lanes.

‘Operation Cycle Lane’ is taking place in County Mayo today, as Bike Week kicks off across the country.

Six cyclists have been killed on the roads so far in 2018.

Mayo County Council Road Safety Officer Noel Gibbons says cycle lanes need to be safer for cyclists.

He said: “So what we’re trying to do is to encourage young cyclists to cycle to school for bike week, and by doing so they will continue for the rest of the year.

“But if cars are parked in the cycle lanes what happens is young cyclists have to go out around the cars which forces them out into the line of traffic, which creates great danger.

“So the whole campaign is about creating awareness about sharing the road with cyclists, particularly around bike week.”

