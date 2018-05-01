Bill Kenneally case adjourned until May 30th

01 May 2018

The case against former sports coach Bill Kenneally for alleged sexual assault and indecent assault of three boys over 20 years ago has been adjourned until the end of the month.

A book of evidence was served on the 67 year old from Waterford City in March and he was sent forward for trial to the circuit criminal court.

Mr Kenneally was brought before Waterford Circuit Court this morning and his solicitor, Matthew Byrne, asked if the matter could go back to the next sessions.

There was no objection from the State and Judge Eugene O’Kelly ordered the accused appear before the circuit court on May 30th.

Mr Kenneally, who was in court wearing grey trousers, a cream shirt and grey jumper, was not called upon to speak during the brief hearing.

