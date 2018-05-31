The Bill to ban the baptism barrier in schools has taken another step forward.

Last night the School Admissions Bill passed all stages in the Dáil and will now be sent to the Seanad.

If introduced, primary schools will no longer be allowed to give preference to Catholic children in their enrolment policies.

The Government is however preparing itself for a legal backlash by those opposed to the idea.

– Digital Desk

