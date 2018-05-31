The Bill to ban the baptism barrier in schools has taken another step forward.

Last night the School Admissions Bill passed all stages in the Dáil and will now be sent to the Seanad.

If introduced, primary schools will no longer be allowed to give preference to Catholic children in their enrolment policies.

The Government is however preparing itself for a legal backlash by those opposed to the idea.

The Dàil has tonight passed the School Admissions Bill, including my amendment to remove the role that religion plays in school admissions in virtually all primary schools. The legislation will have a historic impact on how children access their local school. — Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) May 30, 2018

– Digital Desk

