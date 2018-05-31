Bin lorry catches fire on M50

31 May 2018

All lanes of the M50 are reopening after a bin lorry caught fire in Dublin and caused major traffic delays this afternoon.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were at the scene on the northbound lanes of the M50 just after Junction 13.

All lanes have now reopened after the blaze was extinguished but delays are expected to affect motorists.

Truck has been extinguished N'bound and recovery is on scene to remove it. Right and middle lanes are open. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/51Fi2oPmUD — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) May 31, 2018

The incident occurred at approximately 3pm today.

Gardaí are urging drivers travelling northbound on the M50 to exit at Junction 15 or 16 and rejoin the M50 at Junction 12 where possible.

M50: Motorists travelling northbound advised to exit at J15 or J16 and rejoin the M50 at J12 where possible, as emergency services deal with truck on fire pic.twitter.com/T3wLcrrUaK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 31, 2018

