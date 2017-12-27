One person has been killed and 12 more critically injured after a bus carrying 46 Chinese tourists skidded off a road in Iceland after a rear-end collision with another vehicle, police said.

The Icelandic blood bank sent out an alert for donations of blood type O following the accident on Route 1, a national road that runs around the island.

The car and bus crashed near the Eldhraun lava field about 155 miles east of Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital.

Police said the bus skidded off the road and flipped on its side, trapping two passengers underneath. One died at the scene.

Three helicopters were used to transfer the most severely injured to a hospital emergency room in the capital.

– Digital Desk

