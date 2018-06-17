Gardaí in Mallow are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a 67-year-old man on the side of the road near Ballybane, Liscarroll, Co. Cork in a suspected hit and run incident.

The body was discovered this morning at a around 9.30am on the road from Castlecor to Johns Bridge at Ballybane, Liscarroll.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the Office of The State Pathologist has been contacted.

The body remains at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have travelled this road, Castlecor to Johns Bridge, between 10pm last night and 10am this morning to contact them.

Or anyone who may have information on the incident.

-Digital Desk

