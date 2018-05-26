The body of a man has been found on land off the Ardee Road in Dunleer, Co Louth this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this morning at around 8.45am. The man, aged in his early 20s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The State Pathologist Office has been notified and the scene is currently preserved.

The body of the man will be removed later to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today.

Gardaí in Dunleer are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Share it:













Don't Miss