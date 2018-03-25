A body has been recovered from the River Suir tonight.

Search teams looking for Tipperary teen Elisha Gault recovered the body at around 7pm near Killowen in Portlaw, Co. Waterford.

The body was taken from the river and transferred to Waterford for a post mortem examination at University Hospital Waterford.

Emergency services have stressed that the remains have not yet been formally identified and it is not known at this stage if the remains are those of the missing girl.

Search teams looking for girl missing from Carrick on Suir for past week have recovered a body; discovery made 7pm on River Suir near Killowen, Portlaw. Gardai say the body was spotted by Rescue 117. 14 year old Elisha Gault went missing from Carrick on Suir last weekend. — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) March 25, 2018

Gardaí are currently liaising with Elisha’s family who have supported the massive search operation for her over the past eight days.

The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and a full post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on Monday.

