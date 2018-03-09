Irish Water and Wexford County Council have confirmed that the Boil Water Notice issued for the Enniscorthy water supply has now been lifted following consultation with the HSE.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place as a precautionary measure following Storm Emma.

Customers in Enniscorthy can now resume normal use of the water for drinking and food preparation.

All customers who were impacted by water outages in Wexford should now have their supply restored to normal. However, Irish Water is continuing their work to fix leaks throughout the network and this may lead to some intermittent localised outages as leaks are found and repaired.

The public are being reminded to remain vigilant in their use of water and to take action to fix leaks on their own properties and report any leaks they see in the public network to Irish Water by contacting 1850 278 278.

