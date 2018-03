A number of residents in a County Kildare town had to be evacuated from their homes yesterday evening after a Civil War Era munition was discovered.

It was found in the vicinity of Ballymore Eustace and required the attention of the Army Bomb Disposal team.

They were called to the scene at around 6.20pm, following a request from An Garda Síochána.

The device was removed and the scene was declared safe at 7.40pm.

