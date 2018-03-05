Boots has become one of the first non-food retailers to restrict the sale of energy drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre to children under the age of 16.

The current industry guidelines provide that all high-caffeine energy drinks should carry labelling stating they are not suitable for children. However, Boots will go further than this by limiting their sale to those under 16.

A spokesperson for Boots said: “We have listened to the growing public concern about young people consuming these high sugar, highly-caffeinated drinks. We are doing the right thing in our stores in Ireland to help further restrict their access.”

From today, anyone thought to be under the age of 16 will be asked for proof of age at the till when purchasing an enegy drink.

The pharmacy is following in the footsteps of other retailers, such as Aldi and Tesco, who have also implemented the ban.

– Digital Desk

