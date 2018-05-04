A young boy has been injured in a hit-and-run in Co. Longford.

It happened on the Granard Road, Edgeworthstown Co. Longford at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

An 11-year-old boy was injured in the incident and he was transferred to Tullamore Hospital with leg injuries.

The vehicle failed to stay at the scene and is believed to be a black jeep/suv type vehicle.

Anyone in the area at this time, who may have dash cam footage, or anyone who may have any information about the incident is asked to contact Gardaí at Edgesworthstown Garda Station, on 043 71002 or any Garda Station.

