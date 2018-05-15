Boy (7) killed in Offaly plane crash named

Boy (7) killed in Offaly plane crash named15 May 2018
A seven-year-old boy who died in a light aircraft crash in Offaly on Sunday has been named as Kasper Kacprzak.
Kasper, the son of a Polish national living in west Dublin, was a pupil at Sacred Heart of Jesus NS in Blanchardstown, Dublin.
His father Kris was one of 16 parachutists who jumped from the plane earlier during a scheduled jump.
47-year-old pilot Niall Bowditch, from the UK, was also killed.
The light aircraft crashed into bogland near Edenderry after taking off earlier from an airstrip at Clonbullogue.
Air accident officials were continuing their investigations last night at the scene.
– Digital Desk