Boy (7) killed in Offaly plane crash named

15 May 2018

A seven-year-old boy who died in a light aircraft crash in Offaly on Sunday has been named as Kasper Kacprzak.

Kasper, the son of a Polish national living in west Dublin, was a pupil at Sacred Heart of Jesus NS in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

His father Kris was one of 16 parachutists who jumped from the plane earlier during a scheduled jump.

47-year-old pilot Niall Bowditch, from the UK, was also killed.

The light aircraft crashed into bogland near Edenderry after taking off earlier from an airstrip at Clonbullogue.

Air accident officials were continuing their investigations last night at the scene.

Members of the gardai and an Air Accident Investigation Unit examine the wreckage of the aircraft which crashed in dense forest on the outskirts of Clonbuloge, Co. Offaly. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

