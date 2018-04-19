Breaking: Aircraft crashed near Belfast International Airport

A light aircraft has crashed near Belfast International Airport.

There are reports that two people have lost their lives in the incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said paramedics and three ambulance crews plus two officers and an air ambulance have been sent to the scene.

The crash is reported to have happened at Nutts Corner.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 12:23 this afternoon following reports that a light aircraft had come down near Nutts Corner on approach to Belfast International Airport.

“One rapid response paramedic, three emergency ambulance crews and two officers have been dispatched to the incident.

“The charity air ambulance has also been tasked to the scene.

“This is an ongoing incident and no further information is available at this time.”

More to follow.

