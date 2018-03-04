Bus Éireann Statement: Resumption of school transport services Monday, March 5

04 March 2018

Bus Éireann school transport services will resume tomorrow morning, March 5, dependent on local road conditions and possible school closures.

Bus Éireann transport over 116,000 school children every day, operating 3,000 vehicles on 6,000 school routes.

Many of these services operate in rural areas, and on minor routes – and in certain parts of the country, these roads remain in a very poor condition or are impassable.

Given the ongoing Status Orange warning in some areas until noon tomorrow, there is likely to be disruption, particularly in parts of the East, South and Southeast.

Bus Éireann continue to monitor the situation and are making every effort to ensure as many school transport services as possible operate, where the school is open and it’s safe to do so.

The safety of children and staff on board is the key deciding factor in the operation of any service. Bus Éireann are currently co-ordinating all known information. While the situation remains fluid we aim to provide an update on www.buseireann.ie by 7pm this evening (Sunday).

