Cara Rescue Dog home in Co Laois have called out to pet owners ahead of the Beast from the East.

Sadly, the centre was informed yesterday that a dog had died while sitting outside their owner’s back door, in the freezing temperatures, waiting to be left in.

Since hearing the news, the rescue home have launched a campaign reminding pet owners to bring their pet inside overnight, especially, when temperatures are set to plummet over the next few days.

“The owner had thought that their small wooden dog box would have been sufficient enough to keep the dog warm outside,” they wrote on Facebook.

“Unfortunately these small dog boxes are only good to shelter from rain or wind (If even).The unfortunate owner is not a bad person they simply thought it was ok.

“They had planned on bringing the dog in when the snow arrived. But sadly the freezing temperature last night claimed the dog’s life”.

Adding: “We can’t save this dog now, but we can try to prevent it from happening to your dog or cat”

“PLEASE BRING THEM INSIDE OVERNIGHT”

