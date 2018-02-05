There have been calls for the development of Ireland’s tallest skyscraper in Cork to be scrapped.

Those opposing the planned 40-storey building say it will destroy the heritage of the Port of Cork.

The site was purchased last year by developers, who plan to put a hotel and office space on the grounds.

Green Party’s Cork North Central representative Oliver Moran, says the area is of significant historic value.

“This was very highly valued land from an amenity point of view that was in State ownership. It was owned by the Port of Cork,” he said.

He believes the land was sold for “a song”.

“It was €5m when it was sold off when it represents much more to the people of Cork,” he said.

Moran’s calls come in the wake of a public petition opposing the construction set up by Cobh-based artist John Adams.

The petition has garnered over 1,200 signatures and will be presented to Lord Mayor Tony Fitzgerald in the coming weeks.

