Calls for 999 lines to be staffed by civilians

20 May 2018

There are calls for the 999 emergency call centre to be staffed by civilians.

The Garda Control Centre is currently fielded by gardaí who regularly work over 80 hours a week, which is in breach of the European Working Time Directive.

The details of an analysis by an audit team were released in an internal report through freedom of information legislation.

The Sunday Times is reporting that hiring civil servants to take up these roles would free up 100 uniformed gardaí for operational duties.

The paper says the Garda Press Office confirmed the recruitment of civilian staff for regional control rooms was at an ‘advanced stage’.

