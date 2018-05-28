Calls for constitutional right to housing to tackle homeless crisis

The Government has been urged to take action on the homeless crisis by making housing a human right in the country’s constitution.

Homeless support organisation Inner City Helping Homeless has criticised the Government, saying TDs have not treated the homelessness and housing crisis as a national emergency.

“The housing crisis is now at peak levels and we must address that situation as a nation. The Minister must bring forward options to enshrine housing as a human right to the constitution,” said ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn.

[quote]It is now time to follow in the footsteps of Portugal, Belgium and Spain, ensuring each person is afforded the right to a home. [/quote]

“The private market has driven house prices to extraordinary levels we are now unable to keep up with demand.

“No person should be without a home let alone families who are forced to live in a B&Bs, hotels and family hubs.

“The Minister must realise that without rapid change in the housing market his position is becoming untenable.”

Digital Desk

