With 550 people on lists for heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas transplants – the call is being made for a national conversation about organ donation.

This week is Organ Donor Awareness week – with the focus on families talking to each other about their willingness to donate.

Ireland’s ‘opt-in’ system of donation is also under the spotlight.

Roscommon based journalist and advocate Gordon Ryan received a double lung transplant in Dublin’s Mater Hospital five years ago.

He believes it is time for change.

He said: “At the moment there are so many people waiting on the list and I know a lot of people who died on the waiting list, who didn’t get the chance.

“I think if we bring in a soft opt-out system there is definitely a higher chance for people waiting for transplant.

“In that situation, it will still be vitally important for families to be consulted and they will have the final say.”

– Digital Desk

