Calls for review system for homelessness after death of man

19 March 2018

The problem of homelessness in Ireland is getting worse as the year progresses, according to a leading homeless charity.

It comes after a man was found dead in a doorway in Cork yesterday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

Brian McLoughlin of Inner City Helping Homeless says a system review is a must.

“Homelessness is not normal and it’s a massive problem,” he said.

[quote]Any day now, 10,000 people will be classified as homeless in this country.

“The problem is not getting any better, if anything it’s getting worse.

“The whole system needs to be reviewed and changed to give people trust in homeless services, to avail of these services.

“As it stands now the numbers are just going to continue to get worse as the year progresses.”

