The National Transport Authority is launching a campaign to recruit an additional 1,600 taxi drivers this year.

The Authority wants to attract into the industry “customer-centric women and men with a desire to work for themselves and provide positive taxi experiences to the travelling public”.

NTA CEO Anne Graham said: “There are about 26,000 drivers licenced to drive a Small Public Service Vehicle in Ireland.

“That might sound like a lot, but they are not all available all of the time, which means there can be shortages at certain periods particularly at peak hours and weekend nights.

“Last year we recruited about 800 new drivers into the sector, and with this campaign, we would like to double that in 2018.”

The NTA added that “as long as you have a clean driving licence, it’s easy to apply”.

The advertising campaign will be rolled out across broadcast, online and print media starting tomorrow Monday February 26.

– Digital desk

