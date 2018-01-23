An anti-pylon campaigner in the North East has predicted a standoff if Eirgrid tries to access land to build pylons.

The North-South Interconnector was given the go-ahead in the North today.

It would see hundreds of pylons built across Cavan, Monaghan and Meath, as part of the plan to connect the two electricity networks on the island.

Speaking to Northern Sound this afternoon, Nigel Hillis from the County Monaghan Anti Pylon Committee said that will not happen.

“They’re saying that it is going to go full steam ahead, but we don’t see how it can go full steam ahead on the ground when they can’t get access to people’s lands,” he said.

“And in the planning permission that they got down here, they don’t have planning permission for the access routes.

“They said they never looked for planning permission for the access routes, that they were going to negotiate that with the landowners.

“But the landowners won’t negotiate anything with them.”

