Canada proposes tightening gun laws

Gun retailers in Canada would be required to keep records of firearms inventory and sales for at least 20 years under government legislation introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

The proposed bill would also expand the scope of background checks for those who want to acquire a gun.

Personal history questions on a licence application, for example, would cover a person’s entire lifetime instead of five years.

The legislation would also require purchasers of rifles and shotguns to present a valid licence.

Currently, licence verification is voluntary for non-restricted firearms like rifles.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said crimes involving firearms have become more prevalent despite an overall decline in crime rates in Canada over the last two decades.

Mr Trudeau called the moves common sense and said better background checks will keep people safe.

– AP

Share it:













Don't Miss