Hundreds of people were left stranded overnight at London’s Stansted Airport after Ryanair cancelled flights because of adverse weather.

There were huge queues of frustrated travellers last night after the budget airline cancelled their flights due to the torrential rain and thunderstorms.

Beware of flying with @Ryanair! Flight cancelled, no announcment, no staff anywhere. Appalling cust.service. 3hrs in q. No RA staff thruought #stanstead. 100s of ppl q-ing. Easy4saving fuel when seats r empty. Now gettin alt.flight and 6hr bus journey. Happy holidays. #scumbag pic.twitter.com/tbKqqPSuHg — Sheryl Hickey (@SherbertHickey) June 1, 2018

It comes after storms and heavy downpours caused problems in some parts of the UK on Thursday afternoon and overnight, with disruption expected to continue into the morning.

Flights were also cancelled due to the severe weather conditions, with 48 easyJet services affected at Gatwick Airport.

Ryanair flights from Berlin and Budapest were also affected leaving customers stranded with nowhere to stay and claims that airline staff were not helping those with disabilities.

Nicky Peters tweeted: “My two daughters aged 19 and 15 are currently sitting in a plane in Budapest. They have been on the plane three hours and have been told they will not take off for over another hour.

“The cabin crew won’t give them food or drink. This is disgusting and I can’t contact anyone to get info.”

2 Ryanair flights cancelled in 2 days out of Berlin with no explanation other than adverse weather conditions which is utter bullshit because it’s sunny and clear in London — Christie (@Christi43839498) May 31, 2018

Caroline Pelletier took to Twitter to say: “#Ryanair our flight from Budapest to London cancelled. No customer service at the airport. No support to arrange overnight accommodation.

“Big bill paid to fly home with an alternative provider. Ryanair should pay for alternative flights home.”

Another Twitter user, ‘Katerina’ said: “My family just got stranded at Stansted Airport. One brother autistic the other on wheelchair. They need accommodation. They need help. So far no one is helping.”

Ryanair issued an apology saying the flights in and out of Stansted were cancelled because of the weather and insisting they had advised all affected customers of their options.

A spokesman said: “Due to adverse weather conditions around Stansted some flights are currently experiencing delays and we regret we have been forced to cancel a small number of flights.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this weather disruption, which is entirely beyond our control, and we are working hard to minimise the disruption to our operations.”

