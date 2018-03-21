The car that plunged into a Welsh river resulting in the death of a two-year-old girl was not stolen, police have said.

Kiara Moore died on Monday after being recovered from a silver Mini which had gone into the River Teifi in Cardigan.

Initially her frantic family believed the vehicle, last seen outside the old Scout Hall in the West Wales town, may have been stolen and posted on social media appealing for help.

A search revealed that the Mini was in a nearby river.

Kiara was recovered from the car and airlifted to University Hospital Wales where she was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday Dyfed-Powys Police, which led the search after being alerted to the missing vehicle at around 3.30pm on Monday, said the force would continue its enquiries “to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident”.

A force spokeswoman said: “Examination of the vehicle will form part of these enquiries.

“We can also confirm that the vehicle had not been stolen.”

Earlier the force had tweeted warning people to “think very carefully” before posting on social media and not to speculate on the circumstances of incidents.

The spokeswoman added: “We are aware of potentially malicious comments relating to the incident on social media.

“These are being reviewed and action may be taken where appropriate.”

Kiara’s father Jet Moore, who runs an outdoor adventure company from the old Scout Hall, indicated on Tuesday that the incident was a tragic accident.

In a Facebook post which has since been removed, Mr Moore said: “They got in the car to go home. Sat on bank card which snapped and needed money to get home etc.

“Went back to the office to get money from the desk and came back to no car. Looked in the river no signs. So we thought she and the car had been taken.

“The police found the car a while later and went way beyond the call of duty jumping in and pulling her out.

“They tried to revive her for hours but unfortunately could not. Everyone done their best.”

A red balloon in the River Teifi in Cardigan, Wales, near the scene where two-year-old Kiara Moore was recovered from a car that had plunged into the river. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA

– PA

