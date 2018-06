A car, which was parked in a disabled spot in Co. Wexford has been seized.

The vehicle was discovered in Enniscorthy with no tax, insurance or NCT displayed.

The driver of the car wasn’t present and the registered owner will receive a fine in the post.

Car parked in disabled spot in Enniscorthy No tax, insurance or NCT displayed, vehicle seized. No driver present in or under the car. Registered owner will receive fine. pic.twitter.com/oLeH3Bhd6h — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 13, 2018

