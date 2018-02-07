Carlow has the highest rate of divorce in Ireland

07 February 2018

Carlow has the highest rate of divorce in Ireland, followed by Dublin and Tipperary, according to the latest figures from the Courts Service.

Details of breakdown of marriage and civil partnerships for 2016 show that more than 4,100 couples applied for divorce that year.

Another 1,300 couples applied for a judicial separation, which allows husbands and wives to split in a more straightforward fashion than divorce.

An analysis of the circuit court data shows how Carlow retained the highest rate of divorce application during 2016, as it also topped the table during the previous year.

It was followed by Dublin, Tipperary, Clare and Louth, all with rates well above the national average.

On a nationwide basis, the number of divorce applications per 100,000 of population was 87.4 with only nine of the twenty-six counties above that.

The figures are skewed somewhat by the high number of divorce applications in Dublin, where there were 1,411 divorce applications during 2016.

Counties with the lowest rates included Kilkenny, Leitrim, and Monaghan all with rates just 60% of the national average.

Share it:













Don't Miss