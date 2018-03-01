Carlow’s Woodford Dolmen Hotel is doing its bit to help those who are putting their lives on the line during Storm Emma.

As a thank you to emergency staff, the hotel is offering free soup, sandwiches, coffee and tea to any uniformed emergency service staff who call in today.

The hotel posted the message on social media earlier this morning…

As our way of saying #THANKYOU to dedicated emergency services staff, we're giving a free tea, coffee or soup & sandwich to uniformed staff who call into the hotel today or tomorrow. Please help us share this message if you know staff working in these services. #beastfromtheeast pic.twitter.com/PK471ZKKIM — WoodfordDolmenHotel (@woodforddolmen) March 1, 2018

Fairplay, lads!

