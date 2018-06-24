A teenager from Carlow, missing since Friday afternoon in Kilkenny, has been found.
16-year-old Damien Cullen left St Luke’s Hospital in the city where he was a patient.
A major search had taken place throughout the weekend including the search and rescue helicopter from Waterford.
Local reports say that Damien was found alive by a search party in Ballyfoyle at around 4:30pm this afternoon.
It is reported that he has now been taken to St Luke’s Hospital for assessment.
Gardaí wish to thank all those who assisted in the search.