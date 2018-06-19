A 23-year-old Carlow woman charged with dangerous driving involving the death of four of her friends will go on trial next month.

Dayna Kearney of Crossneen in Carlow was driving a car that crashed with a van near Athy in Co Kildare in January of 2015.

Four young women died in the collision.

ON January 6th, 2015 five young women were traveling in a car when it crashed with another vehicle at Burtown – outside Athy in Co Kildare.

19-year-old Gemma Nolan, 20-year-old Chermaine Carroll, 19-year-old Niamh Doyle all from Carlow and 19-year-old Aisling Middleton from Athy lost their lives in the crash.

Their friend Dayna Kearney was seriously injured. The 23-year-old of Crossneen in Carlow has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving a dangerously defective vehicle.

This morning her case was listed for arraignment at Naas Circuit Criminal Court where the Judge listed it for trial for the 10th of July.

Ms. Kearney was present for the hearing and has been remanded on continuing bail.

