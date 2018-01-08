There were two Irish wins at last night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Saoirse Ronan picked up the best actress gong for her role in the coming-of-age story, Ladybird.

Congratulations to Saoirse Ronan – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Lady Bird (@LadyBirdMovie) – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KVE2FaULH5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

While Martin McDonagh’s ‘Three Billboard’s Outside Ebbing Missouri’ won four awards, including best film, and best screenplay.

Spread the love













Don't Miss