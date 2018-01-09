A Cavan woman has collected €112,469 she won on a Lotto ticket bought by her thoughtful dad.

Kerry McGowan from Coleman Road, Cavan town, picked up her six-figure cheque from National Lottery HQ after matching five numbers plus the bonus on the Lotto draw from Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

Kerry’s father, Peter McGowan, was in Costcutters on Railway Road in Cavan on the day of the draw to play Lotto when he realised that Kerry had probably forgotten to buy her own ticket.

Kerry said: “It was that time over Christmas where you struggle to know what day it is, when you are out of routine. It was a very shrewd call by dad to think of me and buy me a quick pick.

“Otherwise, I would definitely have forgotten to play and we wouldn’t be sitting here now.”

Peter forgot about the ticket he bought Kerry and left it on the kitchen table.

The next day Kerry saw on the Costcutters, Railway Road Facebook Page that they had sold a winning ticket.

Surrounded in National Lottery HQ by her parents Peter and Margaret McGowan, her brother Connor McGowan and his partner Mary Donohoe, Kerry said: “I took hold of the ticket and checked the numbers on the National Lottery website.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. When dad came in from walking the dog I got him to double check and sure enough, I had won.”

Kerry contacted the National Lottery and then called into Costcutters to share the news with the store owner, Padraig Rudden.

It was a good end to 2017 for Kerry who only recently started a new job at ATA Group in Cavan.

Kerry also praised the local Cavan community for all the well wishes and congratulations she and her parents have received since.

She said: “It’s been amazing. Everyone has been so supportive and I can’t go down the road without getting a hug or a handshake.”

The winning numbers on the night were 17, 20, 22, 24, 25, 40 and the bonus ball was 18.

