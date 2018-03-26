CCTV released in search for attacker who sexually assaulted 11-year-old girl in UK

Detectives in England have released a CCTV still of a man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The schoolgirl was waiting for a bus at around 4.20pm on January 11 on Alder Grove in Dollis Hill, north west London, when a man started a conversation with her.

A man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Photo: Metropolitan Police /PA Wire

She got on a route 182 bus going towards Bannister Playing Fields and he followed, sitting near her on the lower deck and trying to speak to her.

Worried, she got off the bus at the next stop in Brook Road but her attacker followed, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

She screamed and struggled and managed to outrun the predator even though he chased her.

Detective Constable Chris Tester of the Metropolitan Police said: “The young victim is very shaken by this incident and I would appeal to the public to help us identify the man responsible.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but when they do happen it is understandable that there are concerns. Following the incident, extra patrols have been carried out in the area and the public are asked to report any concerns.”

The suspect is a bald, black man with scars under both eyes. He is more than 6ft, was wearing a gold or yellow jacket and black trousers, and was carrying shopping bags. He spoke with an African accent.

Anyone with information can tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5218/11JAN18 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

