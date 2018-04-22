Celebrations underway in rural Donegal store which sold €284,964 Lotto ticket

Delighted staff and customers at a store in rural north Donegal were today celebrating after selling a Match 5+Bonus ticket worth a cool €284,964 in last night’s Lotto draw.

The Eurospar store in Newtowncunningham, 18km from Derry city, sold two Lotto jackpot winning tickets within three weeks of each other back in 1990.

Today the owner and staff were thrilled that they were back in “lotto luck” with a Normal Play Lotto ticket sold on Wednesday 18 coming up trumps for a customer.

The delighted owner of Eurospar in Newtowncunningham, Anthony Kernan, could not contain his delight at his customer’s good fortune at winning the prize in excess of a quarter of a million euro.

“We’re a very lucky Lotto shop but we’ve had a wee bit of a wait since our last big jackpot wins in 1990,” laughed the delighted store owner.

“We were the very first shop to sell a winning Lotto jackpot ticket for a Wednesday night draw when one of our customers won the IR£367,000 prize in May 1990. Incredibly, we had another winning Lotto jackpot ticket just three weeks later when we sold a ticket worth IR£141,000.

“Good things certainly come to those who wait so we are absolutely thrilled that somebody in the locality has picked up such a large Lotto prize.

“We are currently undertaking huge renovations in the store which might be causing some temporary inconvenience to our loyal customers so we’re delighted that one of them is rewarded for their patience with such a magnificent prize.”

There was no winner of the €5.4m Lotto jackpot but over 71,000 players won prizes in Saturday’s Lotto draws. Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot now heads for €6m.

The National Lottery is encouraging all its players to check their Lotto tickets.

A spokesperson said: “While there was no winner of the Lotto jackpot, tens of thousands of our players picked up cash prizes in Saturday night’s Lotto draws. We encourage all of our players to check their tickets and if you happen to be the holder of the winning €284,964 ticket be sure to sign the back of it and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize”.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated €140m.

