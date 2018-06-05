Child benefit could be cut for households with means test proposal

05 June 2018

Child benefit could soon be cut for households with annual incomes over €100,000.

The Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says she is going to look at reducing payments for higher earners to pay for childcare for all.

Means testing would be used to identify who is affected.

But SIPTU’s Michael Taft thinks the proposed income threshold is too low.

He said: “The average income for a full time employee is nearly €45,000 so when you’re not really going after high income households you are actually going after pretty much average incomes or just slightly above.

“So that does not seem very equitable.”

