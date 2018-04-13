An ‘adult only’ café that will see children banned is opening in Co. Tipperary.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, founder Alan Andrews plans to open the coffee shop in Birdhill this summer.

He has said that adults are entitled to drink their coffee in peace and quiet.

The artisan coffee roastery in The Old Barracks and said that children under the age of 12 won’t be allowed into the premises.

He is quoted by the Mail as saying “I’m thinking minimum of 12 or 14 years of age. I don’t believe that’s out there.

“The thought process behind it is that first of all we are a roastery, so it’s a manufacturing place.

“Second, I think all adults are entitled to a bit of ‘me time’.

“It’s important for life balance that you can go somewhere and know that there won’t be kids there screaming or running around or spilling stuff on the floor.

“I have kids but I want to know there’s a place I can go to where I’m going to have some peace and quiet and read a book or a newspaper.”

