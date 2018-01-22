The clean-up will continue today, after a day of spot flooding around the country yesterday.

A number of roads were closed overnight while some villages were at risk of flooding.

Heavy rain has caused flooding in a number of areas:

– Woodlands Estate and Mowlam Nursing Home

– Back Avenue Doorly Pk now clear

– Oakfield Rd flooded in places but passable with care

– Scotsman’s Walk passable.

– Holy Well Rd passable

– Drum Rd passable with care #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/lSwUCsQbYv — Sligo County Council (@sligococo) January 21, 2018

Persistent heavy rain overnight Saturday saw a number of areas hit by spot flooding yesterday.

In Kilkenny and Tipperary a number of roads remained closed overnight.

Other counties affected included Limerick, Clare, Galway, Donegal, Sligo, Laois and Dublin.

Estuary Road between Malahide and Swords is still closed because high tide is due at 02:40 tomorrow morning. Here is footage taken from one of our response vehicles this afternoon. #Flooding pic.twitter.com/8IlOexvEJJ — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) January 21, 2018

Those counties saw some road closures for a time yesterday.

Kilkenny County Council warned that the villages of Thomastown and Inishtiougue could flood as water levels of the River Nore were closely watched.

Flood Alert: Thomastown and Inistioge Sun 21 Jan https://t.co/c316Khvzms — Kilkenny Council (@KilkennyNotices) January 21, 2018

Some sporting fixtures were postponed or delayed as well.

A clean up operation is likely to continue this morning in the wake of the spot flooding yesterday.

– Digital Desk

