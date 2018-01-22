The clean-up will continue today, after a day of spot flooding around the country yesterday.

A number of roads were closed overnight while some villages were at risk of flooding.

Persistent heavy rain overnight Saturday saw a number of areas hit by spot flooding yesterday.

In Kilkenny and Tipperary a number of roads remained closed overnight.

Other counties affected included Limerick, Clare, Galway, Donegal, Sligo, Laois and Dublin.

Those counties saw some road closures for a time yesterday.

Kilkenny County Council warned that the villages of Thomastown and Inishtiougue could flood as water levels of the River Nore were closely watched.

Some sporting fixtures were postponed or delayed as well.

A clean up operation is likely to continue this morning in the wake of the spot flooding yesterday.

– Digital Desk

