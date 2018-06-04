Clonmel hospital pharmacy nominated for top award

04 June 2018

The Pharmacy Department from South Tipperary General Hospital has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year Award 2018 category at the upcoming Hospital Professional Awards 2018.

The awards ceremony, which takes place at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin, on June 9th and is organised by Hospital Professional News Ireland (HPN) magazine, recognises the best in the secondary care sector from hospitals throughout Ireland.

This year’s awards have drawn a record number of entries with a high standard of competition as HPN’s panel of expert, independent judges sit down to select the winners.

The ceremony itself is one of the largest gatherings of hospital professionals in the country and will recognise outstanding examples of high standards, best practice, innovation and excellence.

