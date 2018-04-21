The Coast Guard and the RNLI are warning us to be careful on the water this weekend.

Air temperatures are rising across the country, but the sea is still cold, after a very long winter.

Marine equipment and boats may also be getting their very first taste of action in months and could be in need of some attention.

The RNLI’s Owen Medland says it is great to enjoy our coastline, but we need to respect the sea.

He said: “If you do see somebody in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for our coordinators in the Irish Coast Guard.

“The RNLI volunteers are on call 24/7.

“The last thing we want to do is rescue people but we will do it when we have to.”

