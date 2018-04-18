Cocaine worth €100k seized at Dublin Airport

Cocaine thought to be worth almost €100,000 has been seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers stopped and searched a man who had arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa last Sunday.

They found him to be in possession of cocaine. He had also ingested cocaine in 103 pellets.

Revenue officers seized a total 1.4kgs of cocaine with a street value of €98,000.

The 47-year-old has been charged with importing cocaine at Dublin District Court.

Separately at Dublin Airport this morning, Revenue officers seized over 32,000 ‘Pall Mall’ branded cigarettes, when they stopped a 49-year-old man who arrived in Dublin from Ghana via Amsterdam.

The cigarettes have a retail value of €18,500 and represent a potential loss to the exchequer of over € 12,300.

Share it:













Don't Miss