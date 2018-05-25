Comedian Des Bishop has taken to his social media platforms to offer lifts to Irish citizens who traveled home to vote.

Last night he tweeted offering his services to anyone that a lift on this very important referendum day.

He just needs to be back in the Naul, Dublin by 8:30 pm.

His offer has been widely received and so far he’s already booked in for two airport runs collecting voters traveling from Germany and Amsterdam.

Bishop will make his first run from Dublin airport terminal one to Hueston Station and the city centre at 11:30 am and will return to the airport for his second run at 2:30.

The 42-year-old did the same during the same-sex marriage referendum in 2015.

“If anyone is feeling lazy and hasn’t voted in Dublin I will give you a lift to the polling station right now,” he tweeted at the time.

The polls close at 10 pm.

