Community spirit alive in Kildare as locals clear the snow in 'Star Wars-like' scene

Community spirit was alive in Co Kildare today as hundreds helped clear the snow ahead of Monday’s return to school.

Locals take part in clean up in the town of Sallins, Co Kildare after snow storms as the cold weather continues across the country today. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Defence Forces cadets, scouts, GAA and soccer players and Massgoers picked up shovels to tackle two steep bridges over the Grand Canal at Sallins.

Pubs and restaurants served free tea and coffee to volunteers.

Defence forces personnel from the Curragh take part in a massive clean up of Sallins town in Co Kildare, one of the worse effected areas by #StormEmma. #sneachtageddon @PA pic.twitter.com/5Xw6K0tHg5 — Niall Carson (@niallcarsonpa) March 4, 2018

Fianna Fail councillor Carmel Kelly helped organise the community action and said: “It is wonderful, everyone is in good form and has a smile on their faces.

“Everyone has been getting cabin fever for the last few days and wanted to get out.

“Everyone feels like they are doing their bit.”

Members of the public and Defence forces cadets take part in a clean up of snow in Sallins Co Kildare. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Youngsters from St Laurence’s National School use the bridges to get to classes but the unprecedented weather left them treacherous.

Ms Kelly said the snowy scenes were picturesque but the conditions challenging.

She added: “We have the two bridges which always cause difficulty, they are quite steep.

“The only safe place was to walk on the main road.”

The canal was frozen over earlier this week as a combination of Siberian cold air and Atlantic Storm Emma hit.

Brother and sister Seamus Ashe and Maureen Sammon look at a trench of snow in Turnings, Straffan Co Kildare as the cold weather continues across the country. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

On Sunday snow filled a road at Turnings in the Co Kildare village of Straffan.

It was so high a JCB digger was marooned.

Snow drifts were up to 15 feet tall.

A 100-metre long trench had been dug through a laneway to provide access to a house, snow walls towering eight feet high either side.

Onlookers said it was like a scene from Star Wars.

Locals take part in clean up in the town of Sallins, Co Kildare after snow storms as the cold weather continues across the country. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

