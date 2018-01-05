Dublin commuters could face significant disruption due to a cancelled public meeting on the future traffic and pedestrian arrangements on College Green.

An Bord Pleanála called off a hearing due to be held next week because of an administrative error.

Dublin City Council is now planning to bring in changes in the area to prioritise pedestrians and the Luas Cross City.

CEO of the National Transport Authority Anne Graham welcomed the move.

“We’ve got a medievil city. We’ve got to try and get as many people through the city centre as possible and we want the majority of those, as they do now, to use public transport,” she said.

“But we also have to provide for pedestrians and cyclists as well,” she added.

