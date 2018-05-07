Companies to reveal gender pay differences under new plans

07 May 2018

Companies will be expected to reveal differences in pay between men and women under new plans.

The Government is considering legislation that would see public and private firms report on gaps in hourly, overtime and bonus rates.

Sanctions would be imposed on those who do not comply with the new law.

CSO figures show women were paid 14% less than men in 2014.

The proposals are expected to be brought before cabinet in the coming weeks.

– Digital Desk

