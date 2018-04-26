Software engineering solutions and services company Comtrade Digital Services has announced that they have opened their new global HQ in Dublin.

The company which has had a presence in Ireland since 2001 plans to grow its Irish team and achieve double-digit growth.

Pictured at the official opening are (L to R) Viktor Kovacevic, Vice President and General Manager, Comtrade Digital Services and Dejan Ćušić, Business Director of Comtrade Digital Services

Comtrade made the decision to move the global headquarters to Sandyford, Dublin because Ireland has a reputation as a digital and technological hub.

It plans to grow its Irish and international operations and avail of better access to target markets in the Ireland, UK and US, along with existing clients.

The business is also committed to continuing its influence as a thought leader, with upcoming events including its annual Quest for Quality conference in Dublin which brings together experts from across Europe to discuss quality assurance.

Speaking about the opening of the new global headquarters, Dejan Ćušić, Business Director of Comtrade Digital Services, said: “It is an important milestone for the company and an indication of the success we have enjoyed here in Ireland over the last 15 years.

[quote]Dublin is a city with unrivalled digital prowess and has become a technology hub for leaders in the field, as well as a location of great opportunity. We intend to continue our growth in Ireland, whilst innovating and collaborating with both existing and new customers.[/quote]

Viktor Kovacevic, Vice President and General Manager at Comtrade Digital Services, added: “Our vision at Comtrade Digital Services is to deliver true innovation and leverage emerging technologies to enable businesses to evolve and grow globally.

“We are also committed to sharing our insights through different initiatives and events. Having our global headquarters in Ireland allows us to combine knowledge and experience gained from working across Europe, and utilise this to help clients thrive on a global level.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said: “Comtrade’s decision to establish its new global headquarters here in Ireland is another welcome investment to our thriving ecosystem of software engineering companies.

“Ireland is now home to 16 of the top 20 global software engineering companies, demonstrating our proven track record in this area.”

Digital Desk

