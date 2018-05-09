Concerns have been raised that magazines like Vogue, GQ and Hello could be about to disappear from Irish shelves.

If the alcohol bill passes it would see all publications which advertise alcohol products come with a health warning, which is not required in other countries.

Patricia Callan, director of the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland, described a situation in Lithuania.

“One of these bizarre scenarios has already played out in Lituania where they have brought in similar rules,” she said.

“There’s a video on YouTube that’s doing the rounds that shows that at the border people are either having to pull pages out of magazines or put stickers across alcohol ads because they are not compliant.”

However, Chairman of the Alcohol Health Alliance Professor Frank Murray does not think it will be a problem.

“It will be well within their reaches, commercial organisations, to develop magazines which will be suitable for the Irish market and which will adhere to the laws that are in place here,” he said.

“I don’t believe there is any significant issue in relation to this and it’s yet another issue where the alcohol industry is alarming people unnecessarily.”

Digital Desk

